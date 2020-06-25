  • SENSEX
Looking for growth? This stock has risen 92% in 6 months; top-5 PMSes bet highly on it

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has  zoomed 92 percent to current levels since this year's beginning (January 1).
According to PMSBazaar.com, the stock held 21.93 percent weightage in top 5-PMSes. 
In Q4FY20, the company reported 160 percent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit.
