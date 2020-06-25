Market Looking for growth? This stock has risen 92% in 6 months; top-5 PMSes bet highly on it Updated : June 25, 2020 05:11 PM IST Alkyl Amines Chemicals has zoomed 92 percent to current levels since this year's beginning (January 1). According to PMSBazaar.com, the stock held 21.93 percent weightage in top 5-PMSes. In Q4FY20, the company reported 160 percent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply