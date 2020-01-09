Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years
Updated : January 09, 2020 03:58 PM IST
When it comes to PVR's competitor, Inox Leisure only witnessed a rally of 445 percent in the last 10 years, turning Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,45,000.
On a comparable basis of five years, the net sales and net profit of PVR jumped 109 percent and 1,487 percent respectively.
The price-to-earnings ratio of PVR currently is at 58.46x, while Inox's is 25.55.
