Lloyds Steels Industries shares rise ahead of board meet on June 14 to consider fund raising

Lloyds Steel and Industries plans to set up new manufacturing capacities to support an increasing order book and future growth, according to its investor presentation.
The board of product engineering solutions company Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd. will meet on Wednesday, June 14, to consider raising funds through various facilities.
The board will consider a proposal for raising funds by issuance of equity shares or convertible bonds or debentures or any other securities through modes such as rights issue, preferential issue or qualified institutions placement, the company informed stock exchanges.
Lloyds Steels Industries provides engineering and infrastructure solutions by carrying out designing, engineering, manufacturing, fabrication and installation.