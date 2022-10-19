Lloyds Metals shares fluctuate despite company returning to operational profitability

Mini
The company returned to operational profitability as compared to an operating loss during the same period last year.
Shares of the company jumped as much as 3.7 percent in early trading on Wednesday only to pare all of them by 11 AM.
However, the stock has more than doubled in value over the last 12 months and has gained 80 percent so far this year.
Lloyds Metals reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs 3.21 for the quarter that ended in September 2022 as compared to Rs 0.01 for the quarter that ended in September 2021.