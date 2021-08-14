LIVE News Updates: India reports 38,667 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; UN chief says Afghanistan spinning out of control

India recorded a single-day rise of 38,667 Covid-19 infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 3,21,56,493, according to official data. And in Afghanistan, more than 240 out of 400 districts are now under control of the Taliban; 100 districts are contested and 65 are under government control. Catch latest news updates here.
Afghanistan crisis: Taliban takes control of 13 provincial capitals; is govt capable of defending Kabul?
About 13 provincial capitals have fallen under Taliban control. The fall of Kandahar, Herat and Lakshkar Gah being the biggest blows to the government. Kandahar and Herat are the second and third biggest cities in Afghanistan. Kandahar is a major trading, industrial and agriculture hub. It’s also the birthplace of Mullah Omar, the founding leader of Taliban. (Read more on the Afghanistan crisis here)
From biggest to worst, here are some of global crypto thefts
Many blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies are still at a nascent stage and they are vulnerable to attacks from hackers who are using increasingly sophisticated tools to gain access to crypto wallets. (Read more)
China should root out online games that distort history: China National Radio
Chinese regulators should strengthen the vetting of online games and have "zero tolerance" toward those that distort history, state broadcaster China National Radio (CNR) said in a commentary on its website. The remarks - the latest in a series of critical articles in Chinese state media - are likely to exacerbate fears that the video game industry will be next in line to face regulatory action from domestic authorities. (Read more on China's take on video games)
Not all vaccines for CSR activity, say corporates in Tamil Nadu
A week since Tamil Nadu said it was on track to achieving a million vaccine jabs through doses procured via the CSR route, indications are rife that this target may take longer to hit. The reason: while the private sector is buying vaccine doses utilizing CSR funds, it is also buying several thousand doses in order to vaccinate its own employees and their families.The one million procurement commitment that the state government refers to includes both these procurements. The latter, a Ministry of Corporate Affairs circular clarifies, cannot be considered part of corporate social responsibility or CSR. (Read more here)
IT, financial stocks help Nifty50 log second straight weekly gain
Dalal Street clocked a second straight weekly gain with benchmark indices roaring to record closing highs. IT and private sector financial stocks were at the forefront of the rally that helped the NSE Nifty50 index cross the 16,500 mark for the first time. (Check out key highlights of the market this week)
Tax filing: What happens if you use wrong ITR form
It is paramount for income tax assessees to choose the correct form while filing their ITR. The Income Tax Department has seven forms for filing ITRs. These forms are: Form ITR-1 (also known as Sahaj), Form ITR-2, Form ITR-3, ITR-4 (Sugam), Form ITR-5, Form ITR-6 and Form ITR-7. Each form serves a different purpuse. Are you aware of the right form you? (Read more to learn about the income tax forms and their use)
Maharashtra: Thane district Covid-19 cases increase by 226
The coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen by 226 to 5,47,867, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the coronavirus claimed the lives of seven persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,168.
The Covid-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.
In the neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has risen to 1,33,926, while the number of death is at 3,230, another official said.
India reports 38,667 new coronavirus cases, 478 deaths
India saw a single-day rise of 38,667 coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of cases to 3,21,56,493, while the number of deaths increased to 4,30,732 with 478 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The ministry said the country has now reported less than 50,000 daily new cases for 48 consecutive days.
The active cases have increased to 3,87,673 (1.21 per cent of the total infections), while the recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,446 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it showed. Also, 22,29,798 Covid-19 tests were conducted Friday, taking the cumulative number of tests conducted so far for the detection of coronavirus in the country to 49,17,00,577, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.73 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.
