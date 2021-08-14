LIVE News Updates: India reports 38,667 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; UN chief says Afghanistan spinning out of control

Maharashtra: Thane district Covid-19 cases increase by 226

The coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra's Thane district has risen by 226 to 5,47,867, an official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday, he said. As the coronavirus claimed the lives of seven persons during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 11,168.

The Covid-19 mortality rate of the district is 2.03 per cent at present, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the infection count has risen to 1,33,926, while the number of death is at 3,230, another official said.