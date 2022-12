Listed developers see debt shrink in Q2, borrowing costs lowest since pandemic

By Jude Sannith

In Q2 of FY23, the net debt of eight listed real estate companies — DLF, Macrotech Developers (Lodha), Godrej Properties, Prestige, Puravankara, Brigade Enterprises, Mahindra Lifespaces, and Sobha Ltd — shrunk to $208 billion, in stark contrast to $429 billion in Q3 FY21.