Liquor stocks are witnessing positive investor sentiment after the government on Friday allowed sale in all zones except containment areas with effect from May 4.

At 9:48 am, GM Breweries rose the most amongst peers. The stock is up 8 percent at Rs 404 while Radico Khaitan traded 6 percent in the green at Rs 312. United Breweries surged 3 percent to Rs 968, and United Spirits was up half a percent to Rs 538, on the NSE.

In the last one month, all these liquor stocks soared between 14-35 percent from their respective March lows.

The Ministry of Home Affairs declared, "Liquor stores and pan shops will be allowed to function in all zones while ensuring a minimum six feet distance from each other and ensuring that not more than five persons are present at one time at the shop."

The Maharashtra government in its media circular said that it would allow standalone liquor shops to remain open.

The move comes after several large alcoholic beverage companies and industry bodies made representations to central and state governments. The sector contributes roughly Rs 2.5 lakh crore in annual taxes earned by states by the sale of alcoholic beverages and provides jobs to millions.

