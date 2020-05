Liquor stocks fell by up to 4.4 percent on Tuesday, in an otherwise strong market after the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi raised excise duty on liquor by 70 percent.

Radico Khaitan fell the most as much as 4.4 percent to Rs 302.40, while United Spirits was down 3.8 percent to Rs 520.55 per share and United Breweries also lost 3.8 percent to the day's low of Rs 932.65 per share.

The Delhi government issued a notification that levied a 'special coronavirus fee' to the tune of '70 percent of the maximum retail price on all categories of liquor sold through retail licensees for consumption 'off' the premises.' This would mean that a bottle of liquor costing Rs 100 would now cost Rs 170.

The decision comes after liquor stores opened on May 4 in the capital as part of the relaxed guidelines related to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. But as people flocked to liquor stores, Kejriwal warned that the onus of ensuring social distancing would be on individual shopkeepers and that violations would result in the shop being closed or the withdrawal of relaxation for stores to remain open.

In the previous session, these stocks surged up to 7 percent after the government allowed sale in all zones except containment areas with effect from May 4.