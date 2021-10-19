Liquidity holding market up; prefer Bata, Westlife Development: Nirmal Bang

Rahul Arora, CEO of Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, on Tuesday, said that the stock of Westlife Development is knocking at the doors of Rs 10,000 crore of marketcap and once it crosses that threshold, it will be on a lot of midcap fund managers' radar. Arora is also positive on Bata. He believes there aren't many alternatives to IRCTC.

“On a technical factor, I would look at Westlife Development. The stock is knocking on the doors of Rs 10,000 crore of marketcap and the minute it becomes a Rs 10,000 crore company, it comes into the funds of a lot of midcap fund managers, who for technical reasons cannot buy right now. I think it’s more on the discretionary side, maybe Indian Hotels Company, INOX Leisure, Westlife Development and one of my old favourite stock, which I would continue to buy is Bata India,” Arora said.

On equity markets, he said that there is a large pool of liquidity that is keeping markets from falling. Arora also said that there is no reason to sell in a market that is flushed with liquidity.

According to him, there are not too many alternatives to IRCTC. “Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is the best performing private sector company in the last 2-3 months. I would not sell this company, even if I have made money on it, I would stay put. I am not looking at this company from valuation, I am looking at it from the point of view of runway to growth. If you sell IRCTC then what do you buy next,” shared Arora.

