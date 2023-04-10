Linde India shares hit a 52-week high, up nearly 20% so far this year

Last month, Linde India bought 16.5 lakh equity shares or nearly 18.3 percent stake of the renewable energy company FP Solar Shakti Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 4.8 crore.

Linde India Ltd shares rose to a new 52-week high of Rs 4,219.9 apiece on Monday. The leading industrial gas and engineering company’s shares have gained nearly 20 percent so far this year, and has a market capitalisation of close to Rs 36,000 crore.

At its 52-week high, Linde India’s shares have surged 55.7 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 2,711, which it fell to on June 20 last year. The stock, one of the key beneficiaries during the pandemic has seen shares surge nearly 6x during the last three years.

Linde India is an industrial gases and engineering company. It is the India unit of Linde Plc.

In the quarter that ended on December 31, 2022, Linde India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 110.01 crore, rising by 62.18 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 67.83 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales advanced 8.2 percent to Rs 697 crore compared to Rs 644.15 crore last year, while the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 186.98 crore in the December 2022 quarter was 10.29 percent higher than Rs 169.53 crore observed in the year-ago period.

Shares of Linde India are trading 0.9 percent higher at Rs 4,181.65. The stock has gained in five out of the last six trading sessions.