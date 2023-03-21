Linde India shares gain after company invests in renewable energy

Purpose of the acquisition is to purchase renewable power under captive mechanism, which will result in a lower tariff and consequent cost savings.

Leading industrial gas and engineering company Linde India Ltd. has invested around Rs 4.8 crore for 18.3 percent stake in FP Solar Shakti Pvt. Ltd, a renewable energy company.

The company has acquired 16.5 lakh equity shares of FP Solar Shakti through this transaction, allotted at a premium of Rs 19.01 each on face value of Rs 10.

Purpose of the acquisition is to purchase renewable power under captive mechanism, which will result in a lower tariff and consequent cost savings, the company said in an exchange filing.

FP Solar Shakti, incorporated on May 13, 2022, is engaged in the business of establishing, commissioning, setting operation and generation of electricity through renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power.

Commenting on the acquisition, investment management firm Haitong said that this transaction is a small but strategic investment by Linde India into renewable energy. Notably, this is the company’s third investment in a renewable power company.

Earlier this month, Linde India had bought a 26 percent stake in FPEL Surya Pvt. Ltd for Rs 7.7 crore. Before that, it had acquired a 26 percent stake in Avaada MHYavat Pvt. Ltd for Rs 11.4 crore in April 2022.

Shares of Linde India are trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 3,817.55.