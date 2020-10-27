  • SENSEX
Limited scope for upside in Nifty from here; bullish on IT, healthcare, specialty chemicals: Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal

Updated : October 27, 2020 02:45 PM IST

IT service companies delivered sequential growth of 2–5% in QoQ CC terms in Q2FY21, aided by broad-based growth across geographies and verticals.
After the rally from March 2020 lows, the Nifty at 21x P/E is trading at a premium to its long-period average, thus leaving limited scope for upside and is not as attractive as it was a few months back.
Limited scope for upside in Nifty from here; bullish on IT, healthcare, specialty chemicals: Siddhartha Khemka of Motilal Oswal

Coronavirus News LIVE: No change in November unlock guidelines; India fatality rate drops to 1.5%

Closing Bell: Market gains over 1%, Nifty ends above 11,800; Kotak Mahindra Bank settles 12% higher

October GST collections may cross Rs 1 lakh crore mark

