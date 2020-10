Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure made a lukewarm debut on bourses on Thursday. It was listed at Rs 130 per share on the BSE, a 8.41 percent premium against the issue price of 120 per share. The shares surged as much as Rs 131 in early trade.

The Hyderabad-based infrastructure company had come out with a Rs 61-crore issue, small compared to most recent IPOs on the main board, with a final issue price of Rs 120 per share.

The issue was subscribed 9.51 times on the last day of its bidding, though the company had to extend its closing date of the IPO to October 7 due to tepid response from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Brokerages had mixed ratings for the IPO. Considering small issue size, some recommended avoiding the IPO while others remained hopeful with a long-term view.

"Most IPOs this year have done well on listing. But we don't have any such expectations from Likhitha Infrastructure," said Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst at Angel Broking.

The issue consists of fresh offers only. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 47 crore will be utilised to meet the working capital requirement, while the rest of the amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

Likhitha is an oil and gas infrastructure service provider in India, focused on laying pipeline networks along with the construction of associated facilities and providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services for city gas distribution projects in India.

It has executed projects in more than 16 states and two UTs in India.