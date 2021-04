Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure rallied over 9 percent in early trade on Wednesday after the company said it received orders worth Rs 200.22 crore from various oil & gas distribution companies during the March quarter of 2021.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it received a contract of Rs 34.63 crore from Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Ltd for laying a pipeline from Thrissur Geographical Area to Ernakulam Geographical Area.

“Accordingly, the company has received a total orders/contracts worth Rs 234.85 crores during the quarter from January 2021 to March 2021,” Likhitha Infrastructure said.

Likhitha Infrastructure made a debut on the stock exchanges on October 15, 2020. The stock was listed at Rs 130 per share on the BSE, an 8.41 percent premium against the issue price of 120 per share.

Since listing, the shares of Likhitha Infrastructure has risen over 138 percent.

Likhitha is an oil and gas infrastructure service provider in India, focused on laying pipeline networks along with the construction of associated facilities and providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services for city gas distribution projects in India.

It has executed projects in more than 16 states and two UTs in India.

In the last five fiscals, the company has successfully laid 600 kms of oil and gas pipelines. Likhitha is also associated with the execution of the first-ever Trans-National Cross-Country Pipeline of South-East Asia connecting India to Nepal in 2019.

At 10.05 am, the shares of Likhitha Infrastructure were trading 6.15 percent higher at Rs 339.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.55 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.