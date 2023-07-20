Likhitha Infrastructure shares gain over 6% after winning second order in 2023 from GAIL

The company will undertake pipeline laying and composite works for Phase-2 (Salem to Coimbatore) section of the Rs 2,900 crore Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangalore Pipeline-II project.
Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. jumped 5.5 percent on Thursday after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 235.50 crore from GAIL (India) Ltd., excluding GST and other costs.
The order is related to the laying of a cross-country pipeline along with associated facilities.
The company will undertake pipeline laying and composite works for Phase-2 (Salem to Coimbatore) section of the Rs 2,900 crore Kochi-Koottanad-Bengaluru-Mangalore Pipeline-II project.
The company is expected to complete the work order within 15 months of the award of the project.
Likhitha Infra has bagged its second order from GAIL this year. The company in February had announced receiving an order worth Rs 129.63-crore from the state-owned natural gas company.
The company received the order for laying a cross-country pipeline along with the associated facilities in Nagpur. The scope of the work includes gas pipeline laying and composite works from Nagpur to Jharsuguda under the MNJPL project.
In December 2022, investor Ashish Kacholia had acquired around 2 percent stake or 3.97 lakh shares of the company.
Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure are trading 5.5 percent higher at Rs 294.50. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of Rs 315.90. The stock has risen 27 percent so far on a year-to-date basis and has doubled over the last 12 months.
