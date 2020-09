The initial public offer of Likhitha Infrastructure has been subscribed 42 percent so far on the first day of the bidding process, September 29.

The IPO of Likhitha Infrastructure, the Hyderabad-headquartered oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider, has received bids for 21.2 lakh equity shares against offer size of 51 lakh equity shares, according to the data available on the exchanges.

The portion set aside for retail investors has been fully subscribed while the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers has subscribed 1.8 percent. The non-institutional investors’ portion received 2 percent subscription so far.

The price band of the issue, which will close on October 1, has been fixed at Rs 117-120 per share.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 51 lakh equity shares, representing 25.86 percent of post issue paid-up equity. The company aims to raise Rs 61.20 crore at higher price band.

Also Read: Likhitha Infrastructure IPO opens today: Here are the key things to know

The proceeds of the IPO will be utilized by the company towards its working capital requirements so as to capitalize on the growing demand from the Oil and Gas sector and for general corporate purposes.

“The issue is valued at 12x FY20 EPS, which we believe it is extremely attractive. We are highly bullish on gas segment and gas distribution companies as the government’s focus is to develop gas-based economy in the country. This company is working for gas distribution companies. This Company has a huge opportunity to grow in the coming years. We recommend a Must Apply Invest rating for this IPO,” said brokerage firm Equity99.

Brokerage KR Choksey also recommended subscribing to the issue with a long-term perspective as it believes the recent government initiatives have provided profitable opportunities for work execution company like Likhitha.

The brokerage noted that India's pipeline network is expected to expand to around around 35,000 kms in the next 5-6 years, based on which the company is also planning to expand its pipeline laying execution capacity to a range of 250-300 kms per year.