Likhitha Infrastructure IPO allotment status: Here's how you can check

Here's how you can check the allotment status for #LikhithaInfrastructureIPO

The allotment for the IPO of Hyderabad-based Likhitha Infrastructure is expected to be announced over the next few days.

The company is expected to list its shares on October 15.

Here's how you can check the allotment status. The status will only appear post allotment if the details are entered correctly. In the case of non-allotment, the blocked amount will be refunded to your bank account.

On BSE:

1) Go to the website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

2) Select ‘Equity’ and then from the dropdown, select issue name - "Likhitha Infrastructure".

3) Enter your application number and PAN card number

4) Click on the "Search" button

On the registrar website- Bigshare Services

1) Go to the website: bigshareonline.com

2) Select 'Likhitha Infrastructure- IPO' in the dropdown menu

3) Check the box either on application number or depository ID/client ID or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

4) If you check the box "Application Number" then select application type (ASBA/NON-ASBA) in the dropdown and enter the application number.

5) Enter the captcha and click ‘submit.’

The issue consists of fresh offers only. Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 47 crore will be utilised to meet the working capital requirement, while the rest of the amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

About the Likhitha Infra IPO

Likhitha had set a price band of Rs 116-120 per share. The issue was subscribed 9.51 times on the last day of its bidding, though the company had to extend its closing date of the IPO to October 7 due to tepid response from the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Brokerages had mixed ratings for the IPO. Considering small issue size, some recommended to avoid the IPO while others remained hopeful with a long-term view.