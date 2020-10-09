Market Likhitha Infrastructure IPO allotment status: Here's how you can check Updated : October 09, 2020 09:07 AM IST Hyderabad-based Likhitha Infrastructure opened its initial public offering September 29-October 1. Of the net proceeds from the the fresh issue, Rs 47 crore will be utilised to meet the working capital requirement, while the rest of the amount will be used for general corporate purposes. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.