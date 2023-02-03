Likhitha Infra shares surge 5% on Rs 129 crore order win from GAIL

The scope of the work includes gas pipeline laying and composite works from Nagpur to Jharsuguda under the MNJPL project.

Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure surged more than five percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 129.63 crore from state-owned GAIL (India) Ltd.

The company received the order for laying a cross-country pipeline along the associated facilities in Nagpur.

The scope of the work includes gas pipeline laying and composite works from Nagpur to Jharsuguda under the MNJPL project.

The project will be completed within 14 months from the date of the funding opportunity announcement or Letter of Intent (LoI). The company was in the news recently as its board announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:2 with the record date for the same being December 2, 2022.

In December 2022, renowned investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 3.97 lakh shares of the company, translating into 2 percent of its shareholding. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 386 per unit.

Notably, the Likhitha Infrastructure stock has proven to be a multi-bagger for investors, climbing more than 70 percent in the last six months.

Likhitha Infrastructure is engaged in the business of laying pipelines -- providing comprehensive erection, testing, and commissioning of oil and gas pipelines, city gas distribution projects, and operation and maintenance services.

Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. are trading 3.91 percent higher at Rs 228.45.