Life insurers' shares gain after positive Morgan Stanley and Nomura reports
Updated : December 10, 2019 11:27 AM IST
At 9:40 am, the share prices of SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rose 1.87 percent, 1.59 percent, and 1.37 percent respectively.
Also, an ET report noted that the FDI limit in insurance companies may rise to 74 percent.
