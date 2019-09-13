Market
Life insurers on the rise: These are the top picks among brokerages
Updated : September 13, 2019 11:25 AM IST
All listed life insurance companies have delivered returns of 30-40 percent year-to-date.
However, the industry’s annual premium equivalent (APE) remained weak and came in at 6 percent YoY in August 2019 with private players growing at 16 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more