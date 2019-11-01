Market
Life insurers continue strong show; BCG report predicts 14-15% CAGR over the next 5-6 years
Updated : November 01, 2019 02:48 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance jumped 62 percent, SBI Life Insurance surged 67 percent and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance rose 57 percent this year.
Despite expensive valuations, foreign investors are on a buying spree in the insurance industry.
With corresponding growth in total premium, the assets under management in the life insurance segment are set to double and cross $1 trillion over the same period, says BCG report.
