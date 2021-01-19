Market Life insurers: CLSA downgrades HDFC Life, ICICI Prudential; Max Financial top pick Updated : January 19, 2021 02:25 PM IST Private life insurers have recovered well from the pandemic, global brokerage firm CLSA said in a recent report, maintaining a positive view on the sector. The brokerage has revised Max Financial's target price to Rs 950, indicating a 37 percent upside. Further, the brokerage has maintained a 'buy' call on SBI Life since its valuation is still below its pre-COVID levels. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply