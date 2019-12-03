Market
Life insurance stocks are taking a pause after the big rally: Find out why
Updated : December 03, 2019 02:37 PM IST
Since last month, the life insurers have fallen from their record-high levels. HDFC Life Insurance saw the biggest fall of 8.29 percent since November 1, 2019.
SBI Life Insurance and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance slip 3 percent and 2 percent respectively.
One of the reasons behind this slowdown in the life insurance space is individual annual premium equivalent.
