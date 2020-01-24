Life insurance sector earnings review: Brokerages remain positive on these two stocks
Updated : January 24, 2020 03:56 PM IST
This quarter, SBI Life Insurance outperformed ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance, in terms of solid earnings.
SBI Life’s net profit ballooned 47 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 389.76 crore as against Rs 264.28 crore in the same quarter last year.
Even in terms of net premium income, SBI Life continued to lead the race followed by HDFC Life and ICICI Pru.
