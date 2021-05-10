LIC’s shareholding in listed companies falls to all-time low Updated : May 10, 2021 01:57:27 IST The ownership of LIC in publicly traded companies fell to an all-time low of 3.66 percent as of March 31, 2021, down from 3.70 percent as of December 31, 2020. LIC also continues to command a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies (76 per cent share). Published : May 10, 2021 01:57 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply