LIC’s shareholding in listed companies falls to all-time low

Updated : May 10, 2021 01:57:27 IST

The ownership of LIC in publicly traded companies fell to an all-time low of 3.66 percent as of March 31, 2021, down from 3.70 percent as of December 31, 2020.
LIC also continues to command a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies (76 per cent share).
Published : May 10, 2021 01:57 PM IST

