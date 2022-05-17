Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Tuesday said that the shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) are worth less than half the issue price.

India's largest life insurance provider LIC shares listed at Rs 867.2 apiece on BSE, a discount of Rs 81.8 or 8.6 percent to the upper end of its issue price range of Rs 902-949 apiece. The LIC stock began its journey on NSE at Rs 872 apiece, a discount of Rs 77 or 8.1 percent.

"LIC listed at a discount as suspected. 2 crore shares, about 10% of the issue, sold and bought in first 15 minutes. Possibly, there is sponsored buying. True value is less than half the issue price. Looks like LIC shares are rushing towards its right valuation," Garg said in a tweet.

Market expert Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Services has a similar view on LIC and believes that the public sector insurance behemoth won't make substantial gains for shareholders.

“It is very difficult to believe that LIC will make substantial gains for shareholders in a market like this. Also, knowing one year down the line, the government will try to sell the next tranche of stocks, the overhang of supply remains. How do you be competitive at the PSU? The banks are not competitive? How will it be competitive? I am not sure,” Srivastava told CNBC-TV18.

Global brokerage Macquarie has a 'neutral' rating on LIC and sees a 5.4 percent upside in the insurer's stock from its issue price.

Naveen Kulkarni, CIO, Axis Securities said that LIC's listing at discount was expected given the wider market decline. Kulkarni, however, recommends holding the stock.

"Listing at a discount to the price I think to some extent it was expected, considering the markets have come down from the level when the LIC IPO was talking about couple of months back... I would suggest that hold on to the stock, I don't think so we need to book losses in this stock, definitely. There is great value in the stock. So I would say hold on to stock at this point in time."

LIC's IPO, which was open for subscription from May 4 to May 9, to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore received bids worth Rs 61,975 crore with strong participation from employees and policyholders. The government had fixed the issue price of LIC shares at Rs 949 apiece for allotment to investors.

LIC policyholders and retail investors have got the shares at a price of Rs 889 and Rs 904 apiece, respectively, after taking into account the discount offered.