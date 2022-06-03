LIC hits all-time low of Rs 800 — shares 16% below issue price

Buy / Sell LIC India share TRADE

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares hit an all-time low on Friday, touching the Rs 800 mark for the first time. The LIC stock slipped by as much as Rs 5.8 or 0.7 percent to hit Rs 800.1 on the BSE.

At this level, the stock changed hands at a discount of 15.7 percent to its issue price.

"At the listing price, LIC did look attractive... At current levels for a long-term investor, it does look attractive. Also if you look at the valuation, at which it is currently available, definitely it makes sense to include this in the portfolio," said Sudip Bandopadhyay, Group Chairman of Inditrade Capital.

LIC shares began their journey on bourses BSE and NSE on May 17 with a weak start, and have struggled to cross the upper end of their IPO issue price since.

LIC — whose initial share sale was the largest the country has ever seen — entered the secondary market at a time when benchmark indices are in correction territory. An index is said to be in the correction zone once it recedes more than 10 percent from its peaks.

The LIC issue came at a time when there was "a general selling mood in the market", Bandopadhyay said.

The sentiment in the IPO market reflects overall weakness on Dalal Street, owing to sustained selling by foreign institutional investors and fears about slowing economic growth amid aggressive hikes in interest rates.