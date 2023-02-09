LIC Q3 profit zooms to Rs 8,334 crore as net premium income rises 14.5%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Life Insurance Corporation ended at Rs 613.35, up by Rs 3.25, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore.

The company earned Rs 1,11,787.6 crore in net premium income during the reporting quarter as against Rs 97,620.34 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 40,12,172 crore on December 30th, 2021 registering an increase of 10.54 percent year-on-year.

The operating expense ratio for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, increased by 27 bps to 15.26 percent as compared to 14.99 percent for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

On an annualised premium equivalent (APE) basis, the total premium was Rs 37,545 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2022. Of this, Rs 23,419 crore (62.38 percent) was accounted for by the individual business and Rs 14,126 crore (37.62 percent) by the group business.

During the nine months ending December 31, 2022, a total of 1.29 crore policies were sold in the individual segment, thereby registering an increase of 1.92 percent over the nine months ending December 31, 2021, when 1.26 crore policies were sold.

The yield on investments on policyholders' funds excluding unrealised gains was 8.58 percent for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, as against 8.76 percent for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

The Value of New Business (VNB) (Gross) for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, was Rs 7,187 crore and the Gross VNB margin was 19.1 percent while the net VNB margins for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, was 14.6 percent.

For the nine months ending December 31, 2022, the company registered an increase of 20.65 percent in the total premium income at Rs 3,42,244 crore as compared to Rs 2,83,673 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2021, during the previous year.

The Profit after Tax (PAT) for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, was Rs 22,970 crore as compared to Rs.1,672 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

The Gross VNB of the individual business was Rs 4,683 crore and for group business was Rs 2,504 crore for nine months ending December 31, 2022. The Gross VNB margins for the individual business and group business were 20 percent and 17.7 percent respectively.

M R Kumar, chairperson of LIC said the company continues to remain focussed on creating a portfolio mix to optimise value for all stakeholders, and in that context, increasing the proportion of non-par business in a consistent and profitable manner.