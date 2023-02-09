LIC Q3 profit zooms to Rs 8,334 crore as net premium income rises 14.5%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Life Insurance Corporation ended at Rs 613.35, up by Rs 3.25, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.

State-run insurance giant Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 8,334.19 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 235 crore.

The Assets Under Management (AUM) increased to Rs 44,34,940 crore as on December 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 40,12,172 crore on December 30th, 2021 registering an increase of 10.54 percent year-on-year.

The operating expense ratio for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, increased by 27 bps to 15.26 percent as compared to 14.99 percent for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

On an Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, the total premium was Rs 37,545 crore for the nine months ending December 31, 2022. Of this, Rs 23,419 crore (62.38 percent) was accounted for by the Individual Business and Rs 14,126 crore (37.62 percent) by the Group Business. Within the Individual Business, the share of Par products on an APE basis was 90.55 percent, and the balance of 9.45 percent was due to Non-Par products.

During the nine months ending December 31, 2022, a total of 1.29 crore policies were sold in the individual segment, thereby registering an increase of 1.92 percent over the nine months ending December 31, 2021, when 1.26 crore policies were sold.

The yield on investments on policyholders' funds excluding unrealised gains was 8.58 percent for nine months ending December 31, 2022, as against 8.76 percent for the nine months ending December 31, 2021.

The Value of New Business (VNB) (Gross) for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, was Rs 7,187 crore and the Gross VNB margin was 19.1 percent while the net VNB margins for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, was 14.6 percent.