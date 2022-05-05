LIC IPO subscribed 84% on Day 2 as strong demand from policyholders continue

The blockbuster initial public offering (IPO) of the country’s largest life insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) was subscribed by around 84 percent till 1 pm on the second day.

The LIC IPO, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 4 will be available for public subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022.

Investor category Subscription Retail 77% Employee 1.73 times Policyholder 2.54 times Non-institutional 33% Qualified institutional buyer 34%

Eligible LIC policyholders can avail of a discount of Rs 60 in the IPO.

LIC raised Rs 5,627 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of the launch of its IPO. 71 percent of the total allotment was made to domestic mutual funds (MFs), according to a disclosure by the company.

The LIC IPO, which was to be launched in March this year, was postponed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine that sent shockwaves through markets leading to reduced enthusiasm around public issues.

The IPO size has been trimmed to raise Rs 21,000 crore, from the earlier Rs 35,000 crore, with the government reducing its stake dilution to 3.5 percent from the earlier 5 percent.

Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said that one should subscribe to the IPO very clearly. "The contribution coming in through the non-par policy is definitely going to be more interesting in the books of LIC going forward. And this is where I think one could possibly argue about better than before kind of bottom line for the company as well," Choksey said.

Given the valuation at which the stock is marketed, I would think that it's an investment opportunity, he added.