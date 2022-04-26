LIC IPO: State insurer valued at Rs 6.07 lakh crore, to raise Rs 21,000 crore via public offer

The initial public offering (IPO) of state-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will open for subscription on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The IPO, through which the government will sell a 3.5 percent stake in LIC will fetch Rs 21,257 crore to the exchequer, valuing LIC at Rs 6.07 lakh crore. The government currently holds a 100 percent stake in LIC.

The Rs 21,257 crore LIC IPO will be available for subscription till Monday, May 9, 2022, and the price band of the state insurer has been fixed at Rs 902-949 per share.

The state insurer will allocate up to 60 percent of the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion in the initial public offering to anchor investors on a discretionary basis, 50 percent to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 percent to retail, and 15 percent to non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Also, 10 percent of the issue (2.21 crore shares) will be reserved for policyholders and 0.15 crore shares have been reserved for eligible employees.

Investors who wish to subscribe to LIC IPO can bid in a lot of 15 equity shares. The discount for retail and employees will be Rs 45 and the discount for policyholders will be Rs 60.