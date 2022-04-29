Cross
LIC IPO: Paytm will allow investors to place bids up to Rs 5 lakh through UPI

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Paytm is among the first discount brokers in the country to launch this service, which enables high networth Individuals to apply for IPOs with up to Rs 5 lakh through UPI, as per regulations. Paytm is also offering free demat accounts for lifetime to attract new retail investors.

Paytm has announced that it will allow high net worth investors to subscribe to  initial public offerings (IPOs) with bids of up to Rs 5 lakh through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The company enabled the feature ahead of the IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which will open on May 4.
One97 Communications Limited, the company that owns Paytm, is offering the service through Paytm Money Limited.. The platform said it charges zero fees for delivery, Rs 10 for intra-day trades, as well as for F&O orders.
"To enable new retail investors to start their wealth management journey, Paytm Money is also offering free demat accounts for lifetime to all," the company said in a press release.
The statement said the launch of HNI investment service is in line with a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular dated April 5, 2022, which increased the investment limit through UPI per user from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, with effect from May 1.
The company claimed that Paytm Money will become the first discount broker in the country "to allow HNI investors to place higher bids of upto Rs 5 lakh through UPI".
Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money, said, “The addition of the HNI investor category will allow retail investors to place higher IPO bids through NPCI UPI in a convenient and seamless manner. This new service has been launched in view of the growing appetite for high-value IPOs among Indian investors and comes at an ideal time, right ahead of the much-awaited LIC IPO."
