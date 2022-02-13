LIC IPO LIVE Updates: Jeevan Bima Nigam files DRHP with Sebi; check out issue details, key risks, important dates

LIC IPO LIVE updates: Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Sunday released its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). The proposed LIC IPO will be India's biggest share sale of all time. The government is selling 31.6 crore shares of LIC, equivalent to five percent of the company's total equity of around 632 crore shares. The much awaited DRHP of LIC comes at a time when a majority of initial share sales have enjoyed a robust response from investors. The government has set a disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY23, as announced in the Union Budget, and lowered the goal for FY22 by 55 percent to Rs 78,000 crore.
LIC IPO | 1/3rd of anchor investor portion to be reserved for domestic MFs
LIC IPO | Policyholders with lapsed policies can still apply for shares
LIC policyholders having a policy in lapsed condition can still be eligible for applying for shares of the state-run life insurer's IPO under the policyholder reservation portion. The policyholder reservation portion is yet to be finalised but will not exceed 10 percent of the total issue size.
“All policies which have not exited our records by way of maturity, surrender or by way of death of the policyholder are eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion,” according to LIC's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
As for policyholders who have applied for a LIC policy but are yet to receive the policy document, the following rule applies:
“To be eligible for reservation under the Policyholder Reservation Portion category, the policy should have been issued on or before the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and should not have exited by way of surrender, maturity or death claim on the Bid/Offer Opening Date,” according to the DRHP. (Check out FAQs on LIC's mega IPO)
LIC IPO | DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey says insurer's embedded value at Rs 5.39 lakh crore as of September 30
LIC IPO DRHP | Key risks to know
Here are some of the key risks highlighted by the state-run insurance major in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP):
--Pandemic could adversely affect all aspects of LIC's business, including agents' ability to sell products, investment portfolio, operational effectiveness
--Any unfavourable publicity could have adverse effect on brand name, consequently adversely affect business
--Any adverse persistency metrics or adverse variation in persistency metrics could have a material adverse effect
--Segregation of LIC's Life Fund into two separate funds -- a participating policyholders’ fund and a non-participating policyholders’ fund -- (effective September 30, 2021) may adversely affect business
--A mismatch in actual claims experienced, other parameters from assumptions used in product pricing could have a material adverse effect
--Interest rate fluctuations may affect profitability
--A significant proportion of LIC’s total new business premiums are generated by participating products and single premium products; any regulatory changes or market developments that adversely affect sales of such products adversely effecting business
--Company's risk management policies, procedures, internal controls, risk management tools may not be adequate or effective (Check out the complete list of risks involved in LIC's IPO)
LIC IPO | DIPAM Secretary says insurer has 66% market share in new business upremium
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has 66 percent market share in new business premium with 283 million policies and 1.35 million agents, as of March 31, 2021, the Secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) tweeted.
LIC IPO DRHP | Government to sell 5% in LIC through OFS
LIC's total equity is around 632 crore shares. Up to 60 percent of the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) may be allocated to anchor investors on a discretionary basis. One-third of the anchor investor portion will be reserved for domestic mutual funds.
Though the reservation for policyholders has not been finalised by it cannot exceed 10 percent. The reservation for employees cannot exceed five percent. (Read more)
LIC IPO | Public offer entirely an offer for sale by government
The insurance major's IPO is completely an offer for sale by Government of India, which means there is no fresh issuance of shares by the company.
LIC loses business share ahead of IPO
FY22 has not been a great year for the life insurance behemoth so far. LIC has lost market share of 500 basis points to the private life insurance industry in the first 10 months of FY22. This when ever since its inception, LIC has always enjoyed supremacy over private life insurance companies. Now, days ahead of filing the DRHP for its IPO. (Read more on LIC market share)
LIC IPO | 10 things you should know before the public issue hits Street
--Insurance regulator IRDAI gave its approval for the LIC IPO on February 9.
--LIC has 29 crore policyholders and more than 13 lakh agents, according to AngelOne. (Read more on LIC IPO)
LIC IPO | A SWOT analysis
Still making up your mind about the mega offer? Here's a guide to help you understand the PSU insurer's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and key threats.
Here's CNBC-TV18's SWOT analysis of the proposed LIC IPO.
LIC's IPO will be the country's biggest ever so far. (Read more)
LIC IPO | How to participate in the mega IPO
Let's prepare you a bit on how you can participate in the mega LIC IPO. Earlier, LIC had made a public announcement asking policyholders to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details and open demat accounts to participate in the proposed public issue. (Read more)
Good evening, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's coverage on the much-awaited release of the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) by India's public sector insurance behemoth, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
Our team of journalists will keep you posted on the latest updates and trends from the mega LIC IPO today. Stay tuned with us for more!