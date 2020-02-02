Associate Partners
LIC IPO may come in the 2nd half of FY21, says finance secretary Rajiv Kumar

Updated : February 02, 2020 01:44 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Budget 2020-21 on Saturday announced stake sale in LIC through an IPO in the next fiscal.
There are a number of processes which have to be followed for the listing and some legislative changes would also be required for the listing of LIC, said Finance Secretary Rajiv Kumar.
Listing of LIC will bring in greater transparency, public participation and also deepen the equity market, he said.
