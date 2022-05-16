market | IST

Where LIC stands among IPOs of last one year

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is all set to list its shares on exchanges BSE and NSE on May 17. Before the insurance behemoth's listing day, here's a look at LIC's position among the best and worst IPOs of the past one year.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares are all set to begin their secondary market journey on Tuesday, May 17. The listing of LIC shares comes days after India's largest public offer concluded with an overall subscription of almost three times the shares on offer, with strong demand from the state-run life insurer's policyholders and staff.
In terms of total subscriptions, LIC stands among the least popular among the 60-odd IPOs in the past year, at the 49th spot.
Prior to the big market debut for the insurance behemoth, here's a look at where LIC stands among the least popular public offers in the past year:
IPOSubscription
Star Health and Allied Insurance Company0.8
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services1.2
S J S Enterprises1.6
Delhivery1.6
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation1.7
One 97 Communications (Paytm)1.9
CMS Info Systems2
FINO Payments Bank2
Chemplast Sanmar2.2
Sona BLW Precision Forgings2.3
Vedant Fashions2.6
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC)3
Veranda Learning Solutions3.5
Ruchi Soya Industries3.6
Metro Brands3.6
ALSO READ: LIC shares trade at discount in grey market
LIC is at the fourth spot in terms of an overall subscription among India's top seven biggest IPOs of all time:

Company

Size (in crore rupees)Subscription (No. of times the shares on offer)High interest category
LIC21,0003Policyholder (six times)

Paytm

18,3001.9QIB (2.8 times)
Coal India15,20015.3NII (25.4 times)

GIC Re

11,3721.4QIB (2.3 times)
SBI Card10,36026.5QIB (57 times)

Reliance Power

10,12373NII (190 times)
 
Tags