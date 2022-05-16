Where LIC stands among IPOs of last one year

Life Insurance Corp (LIC) is all set to list its shares on exchanges BSE and NSE on May 17. Before the insurance behemoth's listing day, here's a look at LIC's position among the best and worst IPOs of the past one year.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) shares are all set to begin their secondary market journey on Tuesday, May 17. The listing of LIC shares comes days after India's largest public offer concluded with an overall subscription of almost three times the shares on offer, with strong demand from the state-run life insurer's policyholders and staff.

In terms of total subscriptions, LIC stands among the least popular among the 60-odd IPOs in the past year, at the 49th spot.

Prior to the big market debut for the insurance behemoth, here's a look at where LIC stands among the least popular public offers in the past year:

IPO Subscription Star Health and Allied Insurance Company 0.8 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services 1.2 S J S Enterprises 1.6 Delhivery 1.6 Nuvoco Vistas Corporation 1.7 One 97 Communications (Paytm) 1.9 CMS Info Systems 2 FINO Payments Bank 2 Chemplast Sanmar 2.2 Sona BLW Precision Forgings 2.3 Vedant Fashions 2.6 Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) 3 Veranda Learning Solutions 3.5 Ruchi Soya Industries 3.6 Metro Brands 3.6

ALSO READ: LIC shares trade at discount in grey market

LIC is at the fourth spot in terms of an overall subscription among India's top seven biggest IPOs of all time: