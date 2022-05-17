Cross
LIC shares list at Rs 872 and policyholders lose Rs 1,155 on each lot

By Sandeep Singh
LIC share listing: The listing of LIC shares comes at a time when the market has barely rebounded following six straight sessions of losses mirroring weakness across global markets, as investors the world over fret over rising interest rates amid fears of receding economic growth.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) made a lukewarm debut on stock exchanges on Tuesday, a week after India's biggest ever initial public offering (IPO) sailed through with a subscription of almost three times.
On BSE, LIC shares listed at Rs 867.2 apiece, a discount of Rs 81.8 or 8.6 percent to the upper end of its issue price range of Rs 902-949 apiece.
The LIC stock began its journey on NSE at Rs 872 apiece, a discount of Rs 77 or 8.1 percent.
The big market debut was in line with the sanguine mood seen in the grey market — an unofficial market for unlisted securities — in the past few days.
Macquarie, which has a 'neutral' rating on Life Insurance Corp, sees a 5.4 percent upside in the insurer's stock from its issue price.
LIC's IPO, which was open for subscription from May 4 to May 9, to raise up to Rs 21,000 crore received bids worth Rs 61,975 crore with strong participation from employees and policyholders.
CategorySubscription (No. of times the shares reserved)
QIB2.8
NII2.9
Retail2
Employee4.4
Policyholder6.1
Under the LIC IPO, the government offloaded 3.5 percent of its stake in the insurance behemoth. Even after a reduction in size, LIC's IPO is the biggest public offer of all time in the country.
