0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

LIC IPO: How UBS views PSU insurer vs peers ahead of mega listing

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

LIC IPO: UBS believes the market's valuation discount to peers could be owing to its traditionally savings-heavy business mix, lower operating leverage, heavier dependence on the agency channel and state-owned enterprise status.

LIC IPO: How UBS views PSU insurer vs peers ahead of mega listing
As Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) gears up for its Rs 65,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), analysts are assessing how the Street will respond to the state-run life insurance behemoth.
According to UBS, the market could be assigning a valuation discount to LIC compared to its listed peers, owing to its traditionally savings-heavy business mix, lower operating leverage, heavier dependence on the agency channel and state-owned enterprise (SOE) status.
ALSO READ
In the brokerage's view, the market seems to be pricing in increased competition from LIC ahead of its potential -listing. HDFC Life, SBI Life, Max Financial and ICICI Prudential Life currently trade at price-to-enterprise value (P/EV) ratios of 2-3.3 times FY23E.
UBS has a 'neutral' rating on HDFC Life, and a 'buy' call each on ICICI Prudential Life, Max Financial and SBI Life. Here's how it views LIC's listed peers:
StockRatingTarget price (in rupees) P/EV forward
FY22EFY23E
HDFC LifeNeutral7503.83.3
ICICI Prudential LifeBuy7802.32
Max FinancialBuy12652.62.2
SBI LifeBuy10942.62.2
Source: UBS
LIC depends heavily on the agency channel, unlike private insurers, though the productivity of the state-run company's agents is significantly higher, UBS pointed out.
Here are some highlights of what UBS said:
  • LIC to be third largest stock in India by market cap
  • LIC IPO size equivalent to 25% of total capital raise in 2021
  • LIC largest institutional investors in the Indian market with $520 billion in total AUM
  • LIC is an important entity for government
  • LIC owns over 19 percent of all government bonds, bigger than RBI
    • UBS said risks to its long-term estimates include an economic slowdown, a weakening currency, global economic events and government policy changes.
    (Edited by : Akanksha Upadhyay)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Russia-Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, says troops are now leaving the region

    Next Article

    Reliance Securities positive on Maruti; expects rebound in two-wheelers by Q2FY23

    next story