As Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) gears up for its Rs 65,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), analysts are assessing how the Street will respond to the state-run life insurance behemoth.
According to UBS, the market could be assigning a valuation discount to LIC compared to its listed peers, owing to its traditionally savings-heavy business mix, lower operating leverage, heavier dependence on the agency channel and state-owned enterprise (SOE) status.
In the brokerage's view, the market seems to be pricing in increased competition from LIC ahead of its potential -listing. HDFC Life, SBI Life, Max Financial and ICICI Prudential Life currently trade at price-to-enterprise value (P/EV) ratios of 2-3.3 times FY23E.
UBS has a 'neutral' rating on HDFC Life, and a 'buy' call each on ICICI Prudential Life, Max Financial and SBI Life. Here's how it views LIC's listed peers:
|Stock
|Rating
|Target price (in rupees)
|P/EV forward
|FY22E
|FY23E
|HDFC Life
|Neutral
|750
|3.8
|3.3
|ICICI Prudential Life
|Buy
|780
|2.3
|2
|Max Financial
|Buy
|1265
|2.6
|2.2
|SBI Life
|Buy
|1094
|2.6
|2.2
Source: UBS
LIC depends heavily on the agency channel, unlike private insurers, though the productivity of the state-run company's agents is significantly higher, UBS pointed out.
Here are some highlights of what UBS said:
UBS said risks to its long-term estimates include an economic slowdown, a weakening currency, global economic events and government policy changes.
