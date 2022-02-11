LIC IPO: Insurer's board to meet today to consider IPO proposal, say sources

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

LIC IPO: Life Insurance Corporation is likely to submit a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Friday, according to sources. LIC is required to include a response to the insurance regulator's comments in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Life Insurance Corporation's board will meet today to consider a proposed mega initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run insurance behemoth, sources told CNBC-TV18. The board will discuss a likely discount and the portion to be reserved for policyholders, they said.
The proposed initial share sale is likely to fetch around Rs 65,000 crore.
ALSO READ
: LIC embedded value seen at Rs 5.4 lakh crore
LIC can offer a discount of as much as five percent and a reservation of up to 10 percent of the issue size for policyholders, sources said.
The insurer is likely to submit a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) on Friday, sources told CNBC-TV18 earlier.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) gave its go-ahead for Life Insurance Corporation's IPO proposal on February 9. The insurance regulator also submitted its comments on the proposal.
LIC is required to include a response to the insurance regulator's comments in its DRHP.
ALSO READ: How to spot red flags in a DRHP
Catch latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 900 pts, Nifty cracks below 17,350; all sectors in red; Zomato plunges

Next Article

Should you buy, sell or hold Zomato shares now? Here's what brokerages say