LIC IPO: Insurer's board to meet today to consider IPO proposal, say sources

Life Insurance Corporation's board will meet today to consider a proposed mega initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run insurance behemoth, sources told CNBC-TV18. The board will discuss a likely discount and the portion to be reserved for policyholders, they said.

The proposed initial share sale is likely to fetch around Rs 65,000 crore.

LIC can offer a discount of as much as five percent and a reservation of up to 10 percent of the issue size for policyholders, sources said.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) gave its go-ahead for Life Insurance Corporation's IPO proposal on February 9. The insurance regulator also submitted its comments on the proposal.

LIC is required to include a response to the insurance regulator's comments in its DRHP.

