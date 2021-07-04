Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • stocks>
    • LIC IPO: Govt likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month

    LIC IPO: Govt likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month

    Profile image
    By PTI | IST (Published)
    Mini

    The government is likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month for managing LIC disinvestment, an official said. The government plans to launch the IPO by January.

    LIC IPO: Govt likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month
    The government is likely to invite bids from merchant bankers this month for managing LIC disinvestment as it moves ahead with plans to launch the IPO by January, an official said.
    The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had in January appointed actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India to assess the embedded value of LIC ahead of the IPO, which is touted to be the biggest public issue in Indian corporate history.
    The official further said the Budget amendments to the LIC Act have been notified and the actuarial firm would work out the embedded value of the life insurer in the next couple of weeks.
    Under the embedded value method, insurance companies' present value of future profit is also included in its present net asset value (NAV).
    "We will invite bids for appointment of merchant bankers in the next couple of weeks, the official said, adding discussions are going on with institutional investors. "We are hoping to get regulatory approvals by November-end," the official said. Up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.
    The LIC Amendment Act has been made part of the Finance Act, thereby bringing the required legislative amendment for launching IPO of the country's largest life insurer. Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.
    The listing of LIC will be crucial for the government to meet its disinvestment target. The government aims to mop up Rs 1.75 lakh crore in the current fiscal from minority stake sale and privatisation. Of the Rs 1.75 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore is to come from selling government stake in public sector banks and financial institutions and Rs 75,000 crore would come as CPSE disinvestment receipts.
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Two IPOs to hit market next week; to raise over Rs 2,500 crore cumulatively

    Next Article

    Explained: Why Orchid Pharma surged 2000% and then crashed 70%

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Gland3,462.60 95.45 2.83
    Divis Labs4,519.65 83.95 1.89
    ICICI Bank640.25 9.40 1.49
    Reliance2,129.05 31.10 1.48
    Coal India147.65 2.00 1.37
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    ICICI Bank640.30 9.65 1.53
    Reliance2,129.20 31.45 1.50
    SBI424.55 4.15 0.99
    Titan Company1,756.50 14.55 0.84
    HDFC2,475.10 14.95 0.61

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.74000.17750.24
    Euro-Rupee88.2520-0.0870-0.10
    Pound-Rupee102.74500.10600.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67150.00300.45
    View More