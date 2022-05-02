Ahead of LIC IPO, grey market is paying Rs 90 more for each share as anchor investors line up

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Mini

LIC IPO GMP: The state-run life insurer commanded a premium of Rs 90 in the grey market ahead of its mega IPO. The anchor book of Rs 5,600 crore for mega initial share sale will be announced later in the day. The subscription window for the mega IPO, bidding for which will be available from May 4 to May 9.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — which is set to launch a mega initial public offering (IPO) later this week — commanded a premium in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities.
The anchor book of Rs 5,600 crore for mega initial share sale will be announced later in the day. The subscription window for the mega IPO, bidding for which will be available from May 4 to May 9.
Dealers said LIC commanded a grey market premium of Rs 90 on Friday, a six-fold jump in five days.
DateGMP (in rupees)
Apr 3090
Apr 2975
Apr 2845
Apr 2725
Apr 2625
Apr 2515
Apr 2315
Source: IPO Watch
ALSO READ: What grey market really is
Shares of the state-run life insurance behemoth will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 902-949 apiece in multiples of 15 during the three-day-long subscription window, which will close on May 9.
As many as 6.5 crore policyholders of the insurance behemoth have shown interest in the IPO, according to the government.
"The response to our IPO launch is wonderful," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Director Rahul Jain said.
ALSO READ: Where LIC stands among peers
LIC shares will be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on May 17.
The pricing of the Life Insurance Corp IPO is very attractive and investors can look forward to returns in the years to come as the company has potential for growth, Chairman MR Kumar said on Friday.
More than the embedded value, one should look at the value for new business (VNB) going forward, and it should reach 12-13 in the future, he told PTI.
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
First Published:  IST
Tags
Previous Article

Gold and silver prices are down thanks to the joy of Akshaya Tritiya and fear of the Fed

Next Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty50 off initial lows helped by HDFC, IndusInd, Axis Bank