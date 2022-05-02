Ahead of LIC IPO, grey market is paying Rs 90 more for each share as anchor investors line up

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) — which is set to launch a mega initial public offering (IPO) later this week — commanded a premium in the grey market, an unofficial market for unlisted securities.

The anchor book of Rs 5,600 crore for mega initial share sale will be announced later in the day. The subscription window for the mega IPO, bidding for which will be available from May 4 to May 9.

Dealers said LIC commanded a grey market premium of Rs 90 on Friday, a six-fold jump in five days.

Date GMP (in rupees) Apr 30 90 Apr 29 75 Apr 28 45 Apr 27 25 Apr 26 25 Apr 25 15 Apr 23 15 Source: IPO Watch

Shares of the state-run life insurance behemoth will be available for bidding in a price band of Rs 902-949 apiece in multiples of 15 during the three-day-long subscription window, which will close on May 9.

As many as 6.5 crore policyholders of the insurance behemoth have shown interest in the IPO, according to the government.

"The response to our IPO launch is wonderful," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Director Rahul Jain said.

LIC shares will be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on May 17.

The pricing of the Life Insurance Corp IPO is very attractive and investors can look forward to returns in the years to come as the company has potential for growth, Chairman MR Kumar said on Friday.

More than the embedded value, one should look at the value for new business (VNB) going forward, and it should reach 12-13 in the future, he told PTI.