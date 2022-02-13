LIC IPO: Company files DRHP with SEBI; govt to sell 5% stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday. As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the proposed initial public offering, LIC's offer is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 316,249,885 by shareholder, President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This means the government would sell 5 percent stake via the IPO.

The government owns 100 percent in LIC, whose total equity is around 632 crore shares.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on LIC's plans to file the IPO paper with SEBI today. LIC's board met on Friday to consider the proposed mega IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth.

"The IPO is 100% OFS by GOI and no fresh issue of shares by LIC. For filing valuation about 31.6 cr shares are on offer representing 5% equity," tweeted Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary today.

"LIC has 66% market share in New Business Premiums with 283 mn policies and 1.35 mn agents as of 31st March 21. Embedded value of LIC as on 30th Sep 21 is Rs 5,39,686 cr(about INR 5.4 trillion)," added the tweet by DIPAM secretary.

The much awaited IPO of LIC , India's biggest share sale of all time, comes at a time when a majority of initial share sales have enjoyed a robust response from investors.

However, the DRHP does not give any clarity on reservation or discount for policyholders. Though not finalised but policyholder reservation cannot exceed 10 percent while employee reservation cannot exceed 5 percent.

At least 35 percent of offer is reserved for retail investors, as per the DRHP. It may allocate up to 60 percent of QIB portion to anchor investors on a discretionary basis. One-third of the anchor investor portion shall be reserved for domestic mutual funds.

Among the key risks and uncertainties that LIC mentioned in the DRHP are impact of COVID-19 affecting the aspects of business, adverse effect of any unfavourable publicity, adverse persistency metrics and interest rate fluctuations.

"Our Corporation is a Domestic Systemically Important Insurer and a financial conglomerate, which subjects our Corporation to enhanced regulatory supervision measures," it said.

Insurance regulator IRDAI had approved the LIC IPO on February 9.

FY22 has not been a great year for the life insurance behemoth so far. LIC has lost market share of 500 basis points to the private life insurance industry in the first 10 months of FY22.

LIC has 29 crore policyholders and more than 13 lakh agents, according to AngelOne.

Earlier, LIC had made a public announcement asking policyholders to update their Permanent Account Number (PAN) details and open demat accounts to participate in the proposed public issue.