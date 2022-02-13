LIC IPO: Company files DRHP with SEBI; govt to sell 5% stake

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed its IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday. As per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for the proposed initial public offering, LIC's offer is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 316,249,885 by shareholder, President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This means the government would sell 5 percent stake via the IPO.

The government owns 100 percent in LIC, whose total equity is around 632 crore shares.

CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported on LIC's plans to file the IPO paper with SEBI today. LIC's board met on Friday to consider the proposed mega IPO of the state-run insurance behemoth.

"The IPO is 100% OFS by GOI and no fresh issue of shares by LIC. For filing valuation about 31.6 cr shares are on offer representing 5% equity," tweeted Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary today.

"LIC has 66% market share in New Business Premiums with 283 mn policies and 1.35 mn agents as of 31st March 21. Embedded value of LIC as on 30th Sep 21 is Rs 5,39,686 cr(about INR 5.4 trillion)," added the tweet by DIPAM secretary.

