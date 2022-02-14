LIC IPO: Don't have a demat account to apply for offer? Here's how to open one

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Sunday for its proposed initial public offering (IPO). As per the DRHP, LIC's offer is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 316,249,885 shares by the shareholder, meaning the government would sell 5 percent of its total stake.
According to analysts, retail investors, including first-timers, are likely to participate in the LIC IPO in large numbers.
To participate in the IPO, it is mandatory for the bidder to have a demat account. A demat account or dematerialisation account is a medium through which the individual holds stock market shares and other securities. The LIC has asked its policyholders, those who do not have a demat account, to get one at their own cost.
Following are the steps to open a demat account: