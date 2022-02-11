LIC IPO: 10 things you should know before the public issue hits market

Life Insurance Corporation of India's board will meet today (Friday) to consider a proposed mega initial public offering (IPO) of the state-run insurance behemoth, sources told CNBC-TV18. The board will discuss a likely discount and the portion to be reserved for policyholders, they said.

The company, which is 100 percent owned by the Government of India, is likely to submit a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) today. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) gave its go-ahead for Life Insurance Corporation's IPO proposal on February 9.

Also Read:

Product offerings

LIC’s product offerings include Life Insurance Plans, Endowment Plans, Whole Life Plans, Moneyback Plans, Term Insurance Plans and Insurance Riders.

Total number of shares

The central government is mulling to offload 5 percent of the shares it owns in the country’s biggest insurer. The government might sell 316 million shares of the 6.32 billion shares it holds in the company. The embedded value of the company has been estimated at over Rs 5 lakh crore.

Reserve portion for policyholders & agents

LIC has 29 crore policyholders and over 13 lakh agents, according to AngelOne report vs an approximate 7.3 crore existing Demat account holders in India, as of October 2021.

Market share picture

Gross written premium: 64.1 percent

New business premium: 66.2 percent

Number of individual policies: 74.6 percent

Group policies: 81.1 percent

Assets under management

Standalone AUM in FY21 stood at 36.7 trillion vs 16.8 trillion in FY20

Subsidiaries

LIC Pension Fund

LIC Cards Services

IDBI Bank

LIC Housing Finance

LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Company

LIC Mutual Fund AMC

Business network

LIC has 8 zonal offices - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Bhopal and Patna. It has 113 divisional offices, 2,048 branch offices, 1,546 satellite offices, 1,173 mini offices, and 13.53 lakh individual agents.

Overseas operations

The state insurer conducts overseas operations in Fiji, Mauritius, and United Kingdom. The company also has joint ventures with LIC B.S.C Bahrain, LIC Nepal, LIC Lanka, Kenindia Assurance Company, Saudi Indian Company, LIC of Bangladesh, and LIC Singapore.

Financials

FY19 FY20 FY21 H1FY22 Net Premium Income 3.37 Lakh Cr 3.8 Lakh Cr 4.02 Lakh Cr 1.86 Lakh Cr Total revenue 5.6 Lakh Cr 6.15 Lakh Cr 6.82 Lakh Cr 3.35 Lakh Cr PAT 2,688 Cr 2,712 Cr 2,900 Cr 1,437 Cr Persistency ratio (13th month) 66% 61% 67% 67.7% Conservation Ratio 92.19% 88.79% 84.48% Solvency Ratio 1.60 1.55 1.76 1.83

Top Holdings of LIC