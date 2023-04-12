English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsBuying The Dip: LIC increases stake in most Adani Group companies post Hindenburg saga

Buying The Dip: LIC increases stake in most Adani Group companies post Hindenburg saga

Buying The Dip: LIC increases stake in most Adani Group companies post Hindenburg saga
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Yoosef K  Apr 12, 2023 7:10:54 AM IST (Published)

Retail investors bought more shares of NDTV, Ambuja Cements and Adani Enterprises in the three months through March, according to shareholding data sourced from BSE.

Contrary to the common belief, the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has upped its stake in most Adani Group companies during the March quarter as selloff triggered by Hindenburg Research report corrected their astronomical valuations.

Recommended Articles

View All
‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

‘AI can’t become a rent-seeking monopoly’, Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu suggests national policy 

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot | The power tussle in Rajasthan and the challenge for Congress

Apr 11, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Temasek's acquisition of Manipal Hospital — three big takeaways from the largest PE deal in Indian healthcare

Apr 11, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Pleasure economy | Sex, toys and the million-buck feeling

Apr 10, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The insurance behemoth has raised its holdings in four of the six companies that have disclosed their shareholding data for the March quarter.
Interestingly, Adani Green Energy and Adani Total Gas, which lost more than three-fourths of their value following the Hindenburg report have witnessed highest increase by LIC among the group firms. That was followed by Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission.
While the holding in Adani Green Energy increased from 1.28 percent to 1.36 percent, holding in Adani Total Gas stands at 6.02 percent, against the December end holding of 5.96 percent, exchange filings showed.
                                             LIC Holdings In Adani Group Companies
December-2022March-2023
Adani Total Gas5.96%6.02%
Adani Enterprises4.23%4.26%
Adani Green Energy1.28%1.36%
Adani Transmission3.65%3.68%
Adani Ports & SEZ9.14%9.12%
Ambuja Cements6.33%6.30%
While LIC's holding in three group companies - Adani Power, Adani Wilmar and NDTV remained nil or less than 1 percent, ACC, in which it had 6.41 percent stake as of December end is yet to disclose its shareholding data for the March quarter.
Not only LIC, retail investors also joined the party in accumulating Adani Group companies during the correction phase. Eight Adani Group companies saw an increase in retail shareholder stake.
Retail investors bought more shares of NDTV, Ambuja Cements and Adani Enterprises in the three months through March, according to shareholding data sourced from BSE.
                                         Retail Shareholding In Adani Group Companies
December-2022March-2023
Adani Enterprises1.86%3.41%
Adani Ports2.86%4.10%
Adani Green Energy1.06%2.33%
Adani Transmission0.77%1.36%
Adani Wilmar8.94%9.49%
Adani Total Gas1.55%2.39%
NDTV14.11%17.54%
Ambuja Cements5.52%7.23%
According to market participants, LIC generally adopts a 'contrarian' investment strategy i.e. when the general mood is bullish, the insurance behemoth books profits whereas it 'buys' when the market sentiment is bearish.
There also came a point where LIC's investments in the Adani Group companies had turned loss-making.
The epic meltdown in shares of Adani-linked companies had seen its market valuation slipping below Rs 7 lakh core, before the US-based GQG Partners purchased minority stake in four firms for Rs 15,450 crore.
Also Read: LIC meets top management of Adani Group, more confident of business prospects: Chairperson MR Kumar
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Adani EnterprisesAdani Green Energyadani groupAdani PortsAdani Total Gasadani transmissionAmbuja Cementshindenburg reportLIC

Previous Article

5 important things to watch for before market opens today

Next Article

Trade Setup for April 12: Nifty 50 is 80 points adrift of this key level; TCS, inflation data in focus

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X