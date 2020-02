LIC Housing Finance shares fell over 6 percent on Tuesday after Credit Suisse downgraded its rating on the stock to ‘underperform’ from ‘outperform’ and slashed target price sharply by 36 percent to Rs 320 from Rs 500 per share earlier.

The scrip fell 6.67 percent to touch intraday low of Rs 354.50 on the BSE. The stock price was trading marginally above the 52-week low of Rs 354.

At 11:30 am, LIC Housing Finance shares were trading 5.99 percent lower at Rs 357.10 on the BSE.

Global brokerage house Credit Suisse said that the possibility of the company’s merger with IDBI Bank will remain an overhang. “A merger could dilute its positioning as an efficient mortgage financier," it said.

The stock has fallen more than 16 percent in the last three days on reports that the process of merger with IDBI Bank was likely to be expedited.

However, LIC Housing Finance on Monday denied reports of merger with the IDBI Bank. Speaking with CNBC-TV18 on Monday, Siddhartha Mohanty, managing director and CEO of LIC Housing Finance said: “There is no such plan and this type of news make rounds after some interval. So there is nothing to worry as there is no such plan at all."

State-run insurance major Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) holds 51 percent stake in IDBI Bank and 40.13 percent in LIC Housing Finance.