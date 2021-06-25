Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Home

    Live TV

      Sections

      Arrow

      Trending topics

      Arrow

      Multimedia

      Arrow
      • Home>
      • market>
      • stocks>
      • LIC Housing Finance shares rise 4% after promoter LIC decides to pick up additional stake

      LIC Housing Finance shares rise 4% after promoter LIC decides to pick up additional stake

      Profile image
      By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
      Mini

      With an additional 4.93 percent stake, LIC's shareholding in the housing financier post the allotment of shares will go up to 45.24 percent from over 40.31 percent currently.

      LIC Housing Finance shares rise 4% after promoter LIC decides to pick up additional stake
      Tags

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,154.50 41.35 3.71
      Tata Motors341.10 6.45 1.93
      Tech Mahindra1,098.60 18.60 1.72
      JSW Steel690.60 11.60 1.71
      ICICI Bank642.85 8.80 1.39
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,154.70 41.45 3.72
      Tech Mahindra1,098.75 18.90 1.75
      ICICI Bank643.00 9.20 1.45
      Sun Pharma673.60 8.90 1.34
      SBI422.25 5.15 1.23
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,154.50 41.35
      Tata Motors341.10 6.45
      Tech Mahindra1,098.60 18.60
      JSW Steel690.60 11.60
      ICICI Bank642.85 8.80
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,154.70 41.45
      Tech Mahindra1,098.75 18.90
      ICICI Bank643.00 9.20
      Sun Pharma673.60 8.90
      SBI422.25 5.15

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.18250.02250.03
      Euro-Rupee88.53600.03900.04
      Pound-Rupee103.27700.00400.00
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66900.00020.04
      View More

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,155.55 42.40 3.81
      Tata Motors341.60 6.95 2.08
      Tech Mahindra1,099.20 19.20 1.78
      JSW Steel690.70 11.70 1.72
      ICICI Bank642.95 8.90 1.40
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,155.00 41.75 3.75
      Tech Mahindra1,099.00 19.15 1.77
      ICICI Bank642.90 9.10 1.44
      Bajaj Finserv12,460.55 163.20 1.33
      SBI422.45 5.35 1.28
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,154.50 41.35
      Tata Motors341.10 6.45
      Tech Mahindra1,098.60 18.60
      JSW Steel690.60 11.60
      ICICI Bank642.85 8.80
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      Tata Steel1,154.70 41.45
      Tech Mahindra1,098.75 18.90
      ICICI Bank643.00 9.20
      Sun Pharma673.60 8.90
      SBI422.25 5.15

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee74.18250.02250.03
      Euro-Rupee88.53600.03900.04
      Pound-Rupee103.27700.00400.00
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66900.00020.04
      View More