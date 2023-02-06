LIC Housing Finance posts 38% decline in Q3 net profit at Rs 480.3 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of LIC Housing Finance Ltd ended at Rs 388.30, down by Rs 11.50, or 2.88 percent on the BSE.

Mortgage lender LIC Housing Finance Ltd (LICHFL) on Monday reported a 37.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 480.3 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 767.3 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 728.7 crore for the quarter under review.

During the quarter, the net interest income (NII) declined by 10.4 percent to Rs 1,605.9 crore gainst Rs 1,454.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a net interest income of Rs 1,525.1 crore for the quarter under review.

